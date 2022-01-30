Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Arkansas-Pine Bluff tops Mississippi Valley St. 74-68

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 11:55
Arkansas-Pine Bluff tops Mississippi Valley St. 74-68

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shawn Williams had 26 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended its 14-game road losing streak, getting past Mississippi Valley State 74-68 on Saturday.

Dequan Morris had 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5-17, 3-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kylen Milton added 10 points. Kshun Stokes had six rebounds.

Caleb Hunter had 14 points for the Delta Devils (1-18, 1-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Kadar Waller added 13 points. Devin Gordon had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 13:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"