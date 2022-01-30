Alexa
McCadden gets Georgia Southern past Louisiana, 66-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 11:38
LAFAAYETTE, La. (AP) — Elijah McCadden had a layup to tie the game and converted a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to give Georgia Southern a 66-65 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday night.

McCadden came off the bench to score 21 points, converting 8 of 11 from the line and adding four assists, and Cam Bryant added 16 points and seven rebounds as the Eagles (10-9, 3-5 Horizon) got 45 of its 66 points from its bench.

Kobe Julien led the Ragin' Cajuns (9-10, 4-5) with 19 points. Dou Gueye added 13 points and Jordan Brown chipped in 10 points off the bench.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-30 13:47 GMT+08:00

