Horne lifts Tulsa over South Florida 76-45

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 11:34
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne had 23 points and Sam Griffin added 21 points as Tulsa snapped its seven-game losing streak, easily beating South Florida 76-45 on Saturday night.

Tulsa (7-12) picked up its first American Athletic Conference win of the season after seven losses.

Caleb Murphy had 13 points for the Bulls (6-13, 1-6 American Athletic Conference). Javon Greene added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

