Bunting nets hat trick, Leafs rally in 3rd to beat Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates in to score against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, ... Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates in to score against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ondrej Kase (25) knocks the puck away from Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) during the first period of an NHL... Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ondrej Kase (25) knocks the puck away from Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) tries to steal the puck from Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the first period of an... Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) tries to steal the puck from Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) tries to pass the puck to right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) while being pressured by Detroit Red Wings ... Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) tries to pass the puck to right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) while being pressured by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

NHL referees try to separate Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott (23) at the end of the s... NHL referees try to separate Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott (23) at the end of the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) can't redirect the shot against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (3... Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) can't redirect the shot against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) tries to steal the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during the second ... Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) tries to steal the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) pursues Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Satur... Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) pursues Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Bunting had three goals, Rasmus Sandin scored the tiebreaker with 2:51 remaining and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for five unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Saturday night.

Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:14 left and John Tavares, who assisted on Sandin's goal, made it 7-4 with 11 seconds to go. Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, which won its second consecutive game.

Auston Matthews, Alexander Kerfoot and David Kampf each had two assists. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Dylan Larkin scored twice and added an assist for Detroit. Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal for the Red Wings, who led 4-2 after two periods. Robby Fabbri and Moritz Seider each had two assists.

The Red Wings broke a 1-all tie after the first period with goals by Namestikov and Bertuzzi less than a minute apart early in the second.

NOTES: Jeff Blashill coached his 500th game with the Red Wings, the fifth Detroit coach to reach the milestone. ... Alex Nedeljkovic, who stopped 30 shots, started in goal for Detroit for the eighth time in nine games. ... Nedeljkovic and Mrazek both played for Carolina last season.

