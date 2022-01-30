Alexa
Garvin, Dean send Hampton past Charleston Southern 78-74

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 11:45
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Najee Garvin tossed in a season-high 28 points and Russell Dean scored 22 to propel Hampton to a 78-74 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Garvin sank four 3-pointers and Dean added six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (6-12, 2-5 Big South Conference). DeAngelo Epps pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cheikh Faye had career highs of 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-16, 1-7). Deontaye Buskey had 14 points. Taje' Kelly had 12 points off the bench and reserve Ja'Quavian Florence scored 11 with six boards.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-30 13:46 GMT+08:00

