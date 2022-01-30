Alexa
Bouyea carries San Francisco over Santa Clara 88-85

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 11:00
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Yauhen Massalski had 17 points and 16 rebounds and San Francisco beat Santa Clara 88-85 on Saturday.

Jalen Williams missed a 3-pointer as time expired in his attempt to tie. On Thursday, Williams made a basket with 0.7 seconds left to give the Broncos a 77-76 win over BYU.

Khalil Shabazz added 17 points for San Francisco (17-5, 4-3 West Coast Conference).

Williams scored 23 points, Josip Vrankic added 17 points and Keshawn Justice had 15 points and five assists for the Broncos (13-8, 3-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 12:37 GMT+08:00

