Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor

Joanne Ou’s wedding attended by secretary-general to the president, minister of foreign affairs, foreign diplomats

  242
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/30 11:42
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou, NTU professor Pan Kuo-long.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou, NTU professor Pan Kuo-long. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) married National Taiwan University (NTU) mechanical engineering professor Pan Kuo-long (潘國隆) on Saturday (Jan. 29).

The wedding ceremony saw the attendance of over 300 guests from various fields, including diplomacy, politics, academia, business, and the media. Notable guests included Secretary-General to the President David Lee (李大維), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), as well as Australian Representative in Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield, Executive Director of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Jordan Reeves, European Economic and Trade Office head Filip Grzegorzewski, and former American Institute in Taiwan Director William Stanton, CNA reported.

Ou and Pan met in 2019 and decided to get married in 2021. Their wedding plans were postponed several times due to COVID-19 concerns before the ceremony was finally held on Saturday at the Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei.

Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
(Taiwan News photo)

Ou moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with her family as a child, and there she developed native fluency in Spanish. After graduating from high school, Ou studied medicine in Buenos Aires for a year before returning to Taiwan alone to study political science at NTU with a minor in law.

Ou later attended Columbia University and received a master’s in political science. She ranked first place in the Spanish group of the 31st diplomatic exam and worked in MOFA’s Department of Protocol before excelling as an interpreter, facilitating Chinese-English and Chinese-Spanish communications for the president and vice president on multiple occasions.

From 2001-2008 and 2011-2017, Ou worked at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York and was responsible for United Nations affairs. She returned to Taiwan in 2017, becoming MOFA’s deputy spokesperson, and on Aug. 8, 2019, became spokesperson.

Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
(Joanne Ou photos)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA
Joanne Ou
wedding
marriage
National Taiwan University
Pan Kuo-long
David Lee
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Joseph Wu
Jenny Bloomfield
Jordan Reeves
Filip Grzegorzewski
AIT

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan VP stops in San Francisco before heading home
Taiwan VP stops in San Francisco before heading home
2022/01/29 13:46
India Taipei Association commemorates Republic Day
India Taipei Association commemorates Republic Day
2022/01/28 10:14
Taiwan VP stays night in US, meets with officials
Taiwan VP stays night in US, meets with officials
2022/01/26 12:15
Foreign ministry warns Taiwanese of job scams in Cambodia
Foreign ministry warns Taiwanese of job scams in Cambodia
2022/01/25 19:06
Foreign ministry thankful for Czech Senate's support for Taiwan-Lithuania ties
Foreign ministry thankful for Czech Senate's support for Taiwan-Lithuania ties
2022/01/22 09:55

Updated : 2022-01-30 12:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"