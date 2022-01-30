Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pippen's 23 points power Vanderbilt past Georgia, 85-77

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 09:29
Pippen's 23 points power Vanderbilt past Georgia, 85-77

NASHVILLE (AP) — Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 23 points and dished a season-high nine assists and Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak, leading from the opening tip to beat Georgia, 85-77 on Saturday.

The Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) completed a regular-season sweep of a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time since 2017.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 15 points in the second half after a Pippen layup with less than five minutes to play.

The Commodores hit 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and knocked down 12 of 23 overall. Vandy shot 63% from the floor in the first half, hitting 28 of 55 (50.9%) for the game.

Jordan Wright scored 15 points for Vanderbilt, Rodney Chatman and Miles Stute added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Aaron Cook led four players into double-digit scoring, finishing with 18 points. Kario Oquendo and Noah Baumann each scored 15 points and Braelen Bridges contributed 14 points. Baumann led the Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7) with nine rebounds.

Vanderbilt travels to face No. 12 Kentucky Wednesday. Georgia plays host to Arkansas Wednesday.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-30 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"