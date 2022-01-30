AP Week in Pictures: Global

Migrants are rescued off the coast of Lampedusa on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Seven migrants have died and some 280 have been rescued by the Italian Coast... Migrants are rescued off the coast of Lampedusa on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Seven migrants have died and some 280 have been rescued by the Italian Coast Guard after they were discovered in a packed wooden boat off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. (AP Photo/Pau de la Calle)