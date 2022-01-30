AP Week in Pictures: Global

JAN. 22 - 28, 2022
From the glamour of the Stephane Rolland Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, to the funeral of Indigenous leader Albeiro Camayo in Buenos Aires, Colombia, to the frozen face of a runner in the International World's coldest marathon in the Russian Far East, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
