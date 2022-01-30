Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 09:11
A model wears a creation for the Stephane Rolland Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Fra...
Homeless couple Eduardo Pedro da Costa, 24, and Aparecida da Costa, 38, pose for a photo outside the tent where they live on the sidewalk in downtown ...
Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a shot between his legs to Gael Monfils of France during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis champ...
Members of the Indigenous Guard carry the coffin of Indigenous leader Albeiro Camayo in Buenos Aires, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Camayo was as...
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying commemoration ceremony at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victi...
Ukrainian servicemen stand in a trench on the front line in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The U.S. rejection of Russia's...
A person walks behind the gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free) in Oranienburg, about 30 ...
Olympic workers in hazmat suits work at a credential validation desk at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in...
Far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour raises his hands toward supporters during a campaign rally at the Palais des Victoires in Cannes, southe...
A runner takes part in the International World's coldest marathon at minus 53 degrees (-63.4 Fahrenheit) near Oymyakon, the republic of Sakha, also kn...
Migrants are rescued off the coast of Lampedusa on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Seven migrants have died and some 280 have been rescued by the Italian Coast...
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dives to save a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Aston Villa at the G...
Two men transport goods on a pushcart as vehicles move past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train terminus building that is illuminated on the eve of ...
A woman looks at lanterns at the traditional Lunar New Year "Tet" market in the old quarter of Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Hau Di...
Police confront protesters during a demonstration against the government's COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vand...
President-elect Xiomara Castro arrives for her inauguration as Honduras' first female president in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Cas...
A topless feminist activist from FEMEN protests with her daughter outside Ukraine's President office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, agains...
The sun has set behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Rui Rio, leader of the center-right Social Democratic Party gestures while campaigning in downtown Lisbon, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Portugal holds a gen...

A model wears a creation for the Stephane Rolland Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Fra...

Homeless couple Eduardo Pedro da Costa, 24, and Aparecida da Costa, 38, pose for a photo outside the tent where they live on the sidewalk in downtown ...

Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a shot between his legs to Gael Monfils of France during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis champ...

Members of the Indigenous Guard carry the coffin of Indigenous leader Albeiro Camayo in Buenos Aires, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Camayo was as...

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying commemoration ceremony at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victi...

Ukrainian servicemen stand in a trench on the front line in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The U.S. rejection of Russia's...

A person walks behind the gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free) in Oranienburg, about 30 ...

Olympic workers in hazmat suits work at a credential validation desk at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in...

Far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour raises his hands toward supporters during a campaign rally at the Palais des Victoires in Cannes, southe...

A runner takes part in the International World's coldest marathon at minus 53 degrees (-63.4 Fahrenheit) near Oymyakon, the republic of Sakha, also kn...

Migrants are rescued off the coast of Lampedusa on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Seven migrants have died and some 280 have been rescued by the Italian Coast...

Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dives to save a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Aston Villa at the G...

Two men transport goods on a pushcart as vehicles move past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train terminus building that is illuminated on the eve of ...

A woman looks at lanterns at the traditional Lunar New Year "Tet" market in the old quarter of Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Hau Di...

Police confront protesters during a demonstration against the government's COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vand...

President-elect Xiomara Castro arrives for her inauguration as Honduras' first female president in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Cas...

A topless feminist activist from FEMEN protests with her daughter outside Ukraine's President office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, agains...

The sun has set behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Rui Rio, leader of the center-right Social Democratic Party gestures while campaigning in downtown Lisbon, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Portugal holds a gen...

JAN. 22 - 28, 2022

From the glamour of the Stephane Rolland Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, to the funeral of Indigenous leader Albeiro Camayo in Buenos Aires, Colombia, to the frozen face of a runner in the International World's coldest marathon in the Russian Far East, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/