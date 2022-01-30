Alexa
Montgomery carries Alcorn State past Southern 68-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 08:37
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery had 15 points off the bench to carry Alcorn State to a 68-64 win over Southern on Saturday.

Dominic Brewton had 11 points and eight rebounds for Alcorn State (7-13, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 10 points and seven rebounds. Byron Joshua had 10 points.

Southern totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jayden Saddler had 18 points and six assists for the Jaguars (11-9, 5-2). Brendon Brooks added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 12 points.

Brion Whitley was held to only 5 points despite coming into the contest as the Jaguars' second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 10:44 GMT+08:00

