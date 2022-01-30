Midnight, early morning earthquakes jolt Taiwan's Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Taoyuan’s Longtan District at 12:30 a.m. followed by a magnitude 2.7 earthquake at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 30), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the first temblor was 16.9 kilometers southwest of Taoyuan City Hall, with a focal depth of 6.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hsinchu County’s Guanxi Township and 3 in Taoyuan City’s Zhongli District. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Hsinchu County, while a lesser intensity of 1 was felt in other areas in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County’s Zhubei City, and Miaoli County’s Zhunan Township.

The epicenter of the second temblor was 16.8 km southwest of Taoyuan City Hall, with a focal depth of 7 km. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Hsinchu County’s Guanxi Township and Taoyuan City’s Zhongli District.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.



Map of magnitude 3.7 earthquake. (Central Weather Bureau image)