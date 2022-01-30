Ali leads England to 34-run win over West Indies in 4th T20

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Stand-in captain Moeen Ali smashed seven sixes and took two wickets as England beat West Indies by 34 runs in their fourth Twenty20 game on Saturday to level the series at 2-2 with one game left.

Ali, who was again leading England with Eoin Morgan out of the series with a quad injury, hit 63 off 28 balls as the tourists added 59 in the last three overs to post 193-6. Opener Jason Roy contributed 52 off 42 deliveries.

Spinner Ali went on to take 2-28 from four overs as West Indies was held to 159-5. Opener Kyle Mayers top-scored with 40 off 23 and Jason Holder smashed 36 off 24 with two fours and three sixes.

The fifth and final game is on Sunday in Bridgetown.

