Perry lifts North Texas past Louisiana Tech on late basket

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 08:05
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Tylor Perry hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to lift North Texas to a 63-62 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, the Mean Green's seventh straight victory.

On the following possession for the Bulldogs, Amorie Archibald missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Mean Green to hold on for the victory.

Thomas Bell tied his career high with a season-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Mean Green.

Abou Ousmane had 11 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (15-4, 8-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 10 points. Perry had 10 points.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-5, 7-2). Keaston Willis added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 09:34 GMT+08:00

"