Williams scores 19 to lift Gardner-Webb over Radford 61-42

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 08:06
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D'Maurian Williams scored 19 points and Lance Terry scored 11 and Gardner-Webb beat Radford 61-42 on Saturday.

Ludovic Dufeal grabbed 11 rebounds and Anthony Selden grabbed six rebounds for Gardner-Webb (11-10, 5-3 Big South).

In a season of streaks, the Bulldogs have won two straight. They lost their first three, won four, lost four, won five and then lost three straight prior to the last two wins.

Rashun Williams scored 10 points and Josiah Jeffers grabbed eight rebounds for the Highlanders (6-14, 2-6) who have lost three straight and six of their last seven.

___

___

Updated : 2022-01-30 09:34 GMT+08:00

"