Thomas, Cochran carry Ball St. past W. Michigan 83-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 07:27
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Miryne Thomas scored 18 points to lead five Ball State players in double figures and the Cardinals beat Western Michigan 83-72 on Saturday.

Tyler Cochran scored 14 points, Luke Bumbalough 13 and Demarius Jacobs and Payton Sparks scored 11 apiece. Ball State (10-10, 5-4 Mid-American) has won three straight after a three-game losing streak.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 22 points for Western Michigan which has now lost 10 straight. B. Artis White scored 21 points and Mileek McMillan 10 for the Broncos (4-16, 0-9).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

