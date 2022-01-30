Alexa
Williams scores 22 to carry VCU over Richmond 64-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 07:37
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. had a career-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds as VCU beat Richmond 64-62 on Saturday.

Williams snapped a 61-all tie with a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining.

Hason Ward had 14 points and 10 rebounds for VCU (13-6, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). KeShawn Curry added 10 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had six assists.

Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders (13-8, 4-4). Jacob Gilyard added 14 points and six assists. Andre Gustavson had nine rebounds.

Tyler Burton, who led the Spiders in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, scored five points on 1-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 09:14 GMT+08:00

