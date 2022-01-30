Alexa
Meeks lifts College of Charleston over Northeastern 81-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 07:42
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks had 22 points as College of Charleston defeated Northeastern 81-63 on Saturday.

Brenden Tucker had 14 points for College of Charleston (11-9, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Reyne Smith added 12 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 10 points and six assists.

Nikola Djogo had 17 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (6-15, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Shaquille Walters added 13 points. Chris Doherty had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 09:14 GMT+08:00

"