Murray lifts Long Beach State past UC Davis 70-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 07:39
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray had 19 points as Long Beach State beat UC Davis 70-63 on Saturday.

Murray made 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Colin Slater had 15 points for Long Beach State (10-9, 6-1 Big West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Jordan Roberts added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tobias Rotegaard also had 10 points.

Ezra Manjon had 26 points for the Aggies (8-7, 2-3). Elijah Pepper added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 09:13 GMT+08:00

