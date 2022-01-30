Alexa
Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure past Saint Joseph's 80-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 06:48
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway scored 22 points and Jaren Holmes scored 20 points and Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph's 80-69 on Saturday.

Kyle Lofton had 13 points and seven rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (12-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Dominick Welch added 13 points.

Erik Reynolds II scored a season-high 21 points for the Hawks (9-11, 3-6). Cameron Brown scored 15 points Taylor Funk 10 .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 09:13 GMT+08:00

