Akuchie powers Youngstown State past Milwaukee 86-72

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 07:10
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie scored a career-high 33 points to propel Youngstown State to an 86-72 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Akuchie buried 10 of 17 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Penguins (12-10, 6-6 Horizon League). Akuchie added eight rebounds. William Dunn hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 on 6-of-7 shooting. Dwayne Cohill sank 9 of 12 foul shots, scoring 16. Myles Hunter had 12 points off the bench.

Jordan Lathon made 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 20 to pace the Panthers (7-15, 5-8). Deandre Gholston had 13 points — on 3-of-12 shooting — with six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-30 09:12 GMT+08:00

