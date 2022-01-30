Harding scores 30, No. 16 BYU coasts by San Francisco 99-58

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting and Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 points and No. 16 BYU beat San Francisco 99-58 on Saturday.

Harding recorded five 3-pointers made for the 29th time in her career in the Cougars' 10th-straight win. Gonzales, a sophomore recorded her 500th field goal and Lauren Gustin scored 11 and grabbed 14 rebounds; her 15th double-digit rebounding effort this season.

BYU (18-1, 8-0 West Coast Conference) beat San Francisco 76-64 earlier this season. That started a four-game conference-opening losing streak for the Dons, who won four straight until meeting the Cougars again. USF beat BYU three times last season.

Kennedy Dickie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points with eight rebounds for San Francisco (10-11, 4-5) and Ioanna Krimili added 15 points.

BYU had an early 8-0 run to lead 18-8 and closed the first quarter with seven straight to make it 28-13. It was 52-33 at the half.

Harding had 20 points in the first half on 8-of-12 shooting, including making all four of her 3s, and Gonzales added 13. The Cougars went 8 of 13 (69%) behind the arc and shot 58% overall. The Don’s shot 39% despite making 6 of 12 behind the arc.

The Cougars finished 13 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 52% (37 of 71) overall. With Maria Albiero had nine of BYU's 26 assists, the second most for the team this season.

