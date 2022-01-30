Alexa
Wood scores 18 to lead Belmont over UT Martin 87-58

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 06:26
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points and Grayson Murphy distributed 13 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds and Belmont beat UT Martin 87-58 on Saturday.

Murphy handed out his career-high 16 assists in a road contest against UT Martin on Feb. 28, 2019.

Nick Muszynski scored 14 points, Will Richard and Ben Sheppard each scored 12 points for Belmont (17-5, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

KJ Simon had 17 points and 11 rebounds and KK Curry scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-15, 3-7).

Belmont also beat UT Martin 81-55 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 08:03 GMT+08:00

