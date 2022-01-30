AP PHOTOS: Tom Brady through his unprecedented career

FILE - New England Patriots quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, left, and Tom Brady, right, cheer with the crowd at a pep rally held at the Statehouse in Bosto... FILE - New England Patriots quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, left, and Tom Brady, right, cheer with the crowd at a pep rally held at the Statehouse in Boston, Monday, Jan. 28, 2002, before the Patriots go to New Orleans to play in the Super Bowl next Sunday. Despite reports that he is retiring, Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivia Hanley, File)