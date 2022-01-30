Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Tom Brady through his unprecedented career

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/30 06:47
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves during the team's picture at the walk through at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, Fe...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski embrace after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game a...
FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, embraces quarterback Tom Brady after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship ...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sun...
FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Fe...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Miami Dolphins 41-13 in an NFL ...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the H...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field following a loss during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los An...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisio...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Sup...
FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 footb...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Se...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2005, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy over coach Bill Belichick and tea...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Super Bowl trophy after the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI at ...
FILE - Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, center, with coach Lloyd Carr, right, celebrate at the FedEx Orange Bowl NCAA college football game after a 35-...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XX...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, left, and Tom Brady, right, cheer with the crowd at a pep rally held at the Statehouse in Bosto...
FILE - New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb...

Tom Brady, whether he calls it quits soon or not, is unmatched in the history of NFL quarterbacks: seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVPs and a host of passing records over 22 seasons.

After ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources, Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the conversations.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady would leave the sport as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). But will there be more?

This photo gallery, curated by Swayne Hall and Paul Kazdan, highlights some of the biggest moments of Brady's NFL career.

