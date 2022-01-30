Alexa
Nsoseme lifts Georgia St. over ULM 73-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 06:16
MONROE, La. (AP) — Eliel Nsoseme had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Georgia State to a 73-62 win over ULM on Saturday.

Corey Allen had 18 points for Georgia State (8-9, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kane Williams added 18 points and six assists.

Nika Metskhvarishvili had 16 points for the Warhawks (10-12, 2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Thomas Howell added 15 points. Russell Harrison had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 07:42 GMT+08:00

