Arkansas goes wire-to-wire in SEC/Big 12 win over WV, 77-68

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Au'Diese Toney scored 19 points and Arkansas never trailed to win its sixth straight, beating West Virginia in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game, 77-68 on Saturday.

Arkansas is now 4-4 in the challenge series, going 4-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. The Razorbacks are now 2-0 against West Virginia, winning their first meeting 71-64 on Nov. 26, 2006 to win the Old Spice Championship.

The Razorbacks (16-5) led by as many as 19 points in the second half after JD Notae's layup with 16:06 to play, but West Virginia rallied, getting within five points after a 13-0 run capped by a Jalen Bridges layup with 12:24 to make it 54-49.

Toney answered with five straight points to push the Razorbacks’ lead back to double digits and Jaylin Williams added a three-point play to make it an 8-0 run for a 62-49 advantage. The Mountaineers (13-7) got within 68-62 on Sean McNeil's 3-pointer with 4:44 left, but Arkansas again pushed its lead back to double digits until Taz Sherman's layup with :24 seconds left got West Virginia within nine with its final points.

Williams grabbed nine rebounds in the first half as the Razorbacks took a 38-29 lead and finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, adding two steals and a pair of blocked shots. Notae finished with 15 points and Stanley Umude added 12 points and eight boards.

Kedrian Johnson, who came into the game averaging 4.5 points per game, led West Virginia with a season-high 18 in just his second game scoring in double digits. Sherman finished with 15 points and three steals and Malik Curry added 11 points off the bench.

Arkansas travels to face Georgia Wednesday. West Virginia will look to break its five-game losing streak Monday at No. 4 Baylor.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25