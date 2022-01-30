Alexa
Pierre, Olivari carry Rice past Southern Miss 76-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 06:10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Max Fiedler scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Owls defeated Southern Miss 76-62 on Saturday.

Carl Pierre scored 17 points, Travis Evee 14 and Chris Mullins had 11 for the Owls (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA) who ended their two-game losing streak.

Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and Tyler Stevenson added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-14, 1-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 07:41 GMT+08:00

