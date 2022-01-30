Alexa
Carter Jr. scores 14 to lift Navy past American 47-45

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 05:16
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. registered 14 points and eight rebounds and his two free throws with 15 seconds left in the game proved to be the difference as Navy edged American 47-45 on Saturday.

Greg Summers, whose 10 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Midshipmen, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 19 points for the Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Patriot League).

Colin Smalls, the Eagles' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 06:31 GMT+08:00

