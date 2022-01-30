Alexa
South Africa, Argentina on track for another Spain 7s final

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 04:39
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — South Africa and Argentina are on course for a second straight Spain Sevens final after quarterfinal wins on Saturday.

The South Africans will face Ireland, a first-time semifinalist this season, and Argentina will meet Australia on Sunday.

South Africa, unbeaten after three legs of the world series, beat Scotland 31-24 thanks to Selvyn Davids' two second-half tries giving them breathing room while leading 19-12 then 24-19.

Luciano Gonzalez typified Argentina's spirit when he held up France's Varian Pasquet after halftime, while up 21-7.

France eventually leveled on 21 thanks to tries by Stephen Parez and Jordan Sepho. But with less than a minute left, France lost a rare scrum against the head while backing up to its tryline, and fresh Argentina substitute Franco Sabato outflanked the defense for the winning try and 26-21 result.

Australia came from behind to beat the United States 29-14, with second-half tries by Maurice Longbottom and Josh Turner securing victory.

Ireland knocked out England 24-12. Conor Phillips' overlap try and Mark Roche's sideline drop conversion made the result safe at 24-5.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-30 06:11 GMT+08:00

