Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Multiple deaths reported in fire at home in rural Nebraska

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 04:50
Multiple deaths reported in fire at home in rural Nebraska

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — Two school-aged children are among those killed after fire broke out early Saturday at a home in rural northern Nebraska.

The Norfolk Daily News reported that firefighters were called to a home in the small town of Pierce at 5:46 a.m. The newspaper, citing an emergency responder who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported “multiple deaths.”

No one was answering phones at the Pierce Fire Department office on Saturday. A woman answer the phone at the Pierce County Sheriff's Office declined comment except to say more information would be released later.

But Pierce Public Schools posted on its Facebook page that it was opening the high school Saturday to students seeking support due after “the loss of Pierce High and Pierce Elementary students."

Fire crews were still on the scene Saturday afternoon.

State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said in a statement called the fire an “unspeakable tragedy.”

“Today’s news is heartbreaking and hard to understand, but I know the community spirit of Pierce is resilient, may it comfort this family and our region," Flood said.

Pierce, with a population of about 1,700, is 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

Updated : 2022-01-30 06:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"