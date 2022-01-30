No. 25 Davidson bounces back with 77-69 win over La Salle

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 25 Davidson held off La Salle 77-69 on Saturday in Bob McKillop’s 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats.

The 71-year-old McKillop is 624-376 during his 33 seasons at Davidson.

Hyunjung Lee had 14 points, including on four clutch free throws in the final minute, and Sam Mennenga had eight points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Davidson (17-3, 7-1 Atlantic 10) bounced back from a 70-68 loss to VCU on Wednesday night, just two days after joining the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2015.

Jack Clark had 18 points for La Salle (6-12, 1-7), which has lost eight of its last nine and remains winless on the road this season.

It was Brajkovic's eighth straight double-digit scoring game. The 6-foot-10 lefty forward has averaged 18.8 points per game during that span.

Davidson took control early, jumping out to 8-0 lead as the Explorers missed their first six shots from the field. The Wildcats never trailed.

La Salle trailed by 15 in the second half before stepping up its pressure defense and chipping away. Jhamir Brickus scored on a drive through the lane to cut the lead to 73-69 with 58 seconds left.

But Davidson iced the game with solid free throw shooting.

After the game, Davidson retired the jerseys of Charles “Lefty” Driesell and Terry Holland. Driesell coached nine seasons at Davidson, going 176-65 while winning three Southern Conference tournament titles and reaching the NCAA's Elite 8 twice. Holland succeeded Driesell and coached five years at Davidson, compiling a 92-43 record while winning SoCon Coach of the Year three times.

BIG PICTURE

La Salle: The Explorers battled hard, but just didn't have enough offense to compete with Davidson.

Davidson: After the loss to unranked VCU, the Wildcats are likely fall out of the AP Top 25. They're still first in the A-10, however, and could have another chance to climb back in if they can start another win streak.

UP NEXT

VCU: At George Washington on Wednesday night.

Davidson: At St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

