When Boston's been buried: History's biggest snowstorms

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 03:47
BOSTON (AP) — A look at the biggest snowfalls on record in the Boston area, according to the National Weather Service, whose records date to 1891. Saturday's storm could drop more than 2 feet of snow and make its way into the record books. The weather service takes its official measurements at Boston's Logan International Airport:

___

Feb. 17-18, 2003: 27.6 inches (70.1 centimeters)

Feb. 6-7, 1978: 27.1 inches (68.8 centimeters)

March 31-April 1, 1997: 25.4 inches (64.5 centimeters)

Feb. 8-9, 2013: 24.9 inches (63.2 centimeters)

Jan. 26-27, 2015: 24.4 inches (61.9 centimeters)

Feb. 16-17, 2003: 23.6 inches (59.9 centimeters)

Jan. 22-23, 2005: 22.5 inches (57.1 centimeters)

Jan. 26-28, 2015: 22.3 inches (56.6 centimeters)

Feb. 9, 2015: 22.2 inches (56.4 centimeters)

Jan. 20-21, 1978: 21.4 inches (54.3 centimeters)

___

Source: National Weather Service

Updated : 2022-01-30 04:59 GMT+08:00

