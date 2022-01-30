Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cook leads Tulane over Wichita State on late foul shots

By Associated Press
2022/01/30 03:45
Cook leads Tulane over Wichita State on late foul shots

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook hit three foul shots with six seconds remaining to cap a 7-0 game-ending run and to lift Tulane to a 67-66 win over Wichita State on Saturday.

On the following possession for the Shockers, Tyson Etienne — who got Wichita State's last points on a 3-pointer with 3:39 to go to lead 66-57 — came short from the arc as time ran out.

The Shockers' final five shots — all misses — came from 3-point range.

Cook scored 23 points to lead the Green Wave. Kevin Cross added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sion James had six rebounds for Tulane (9-9, 6-3 American Athletic Conference).

Etienne had 21 points for the Shockers (10-8, 1-5). Craig Porter Jr. added 15 points. Morris Udeze had 12 rebounds.

The Green Wave improve to 2-0 against the Shockers this season. Tulane defeated Wichita State 68-67 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-30 04:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"