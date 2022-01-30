Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Lens faces Monaco for place in French Cup quarters

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/30 01:34
MATCHDAY: Lens faces Monaco for place in French Cup quarters

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

FRANCE

Two more places in the quarterfinals of the French Cup are up for grabs. Five-time winner Monaco visits Lens in an all-first division match. Monaco was runner-up last year to Paris Saint-Germain. Lens has never won the trophy and lost the last of its three finals in 1998. In the other game, six-time winner Saint-Etienne looks to temporarily forget its top-flight relegation worries and avoid an upset when it travels to fourth-tier Bergerac. Ten-time finalist Saint-Etienne was runner-up two years ago.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-30 03:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"