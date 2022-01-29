All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|36
|20
|11
|3
|2
|45
|112
|104
|Hershey
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|117
|103
|Springfield
|38
|20
|13
|4
|1
|45
|124
|123
|Providence
|33
|17
|11
|3
|2
|39
|103
|90
|Charlotte
|37
|20
|15
|2
|0
|42
|126
|111
|WB/Scranton
|36
|15
|17
|1
|3
|34
|90
|113
|Lehigh Valley
|34
|12
|14
|6
|2
|32
|91
|111
|Bridgeport
|40
|15
|18
|3
|4
|37
|109
|125
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|33
|23
|5
|5
|0
|51
|124
|85
|Rochester
|36
|21
|12
|2
|1
|45
|134
|131
|Toronto
|34
|19
|12
|2
|1
|41
|111
|114
|Laval
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|96
|102
|Syracuse
|33
|15
|14
|3
|1
|34
|93
|103
|Cleveland
|35
|13
|15
|4
|3
|33
|100
|118
|Belleville
|32
|15
|17
|0
|0
|30
|94
|101
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|37
|25
|7
|4
|1
|55
|123
|92
|Manitoba
|35
|22
|10
|2
|1
|47
|107
|84
|Rockford
|33
|15
|14
|3
|1
|34
|93
|102
|Iowa
|37
|17
|16
|3
|1
|38
|101
|104
|Grand Rapids
|36
|15
|14
|5
|2
|37
|100
|107
|Milwaukee
|40
|18
|18
|2
|2
|40
|113
|126
|Texas
|32
|12
|14
|4
|2
|30
|99
|116
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|33
|22
|6
|3
|2
|49
|134
|99
|Stockton
|34
|23
|7
|3
|1
|50
|116
|84
|Bakersfield
|31
|16
|9
|3
|3
|38
|100
|90
|Colorado
|36
|19
|11
|3
|3
|44
|116
|110
|Henderson
|32
|18
|11
|2
|1
|39
|97
|87
|Abbotsford
|30
|14
|12
|3
|1
|32
|92
|89
|San Diego
|32
|13
|17
|2
|0
|28
|85
|105
|Tucson
|33
|12
|18
|2
|1
|27
|88
|123
|San Jose
|36
|14
|21
|1
|0
|29
|106
|142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Charlotte 4, Utica 3
Hartford 5, Providence 4
Toronto 5, Belleville 1
WB/Scranton 4, Cleveland 0
Rochester 2, Syracuse 1
Springfield 6, Lehigh Valley 2
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1
Iowa 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1
Texas 6, Laval 1
Bakersfield 5, Tucson 4
Henderson 3, Colorado 2
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled