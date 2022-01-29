All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 44 30 9 5 65 179 126 22-3-0 8-6-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 44 29 10 5 63 152 125 15-4-3 14-6-2 9-5-1 Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 133 103 15-4-1 11-6-2 7-2-0 Boston 41 25 13 3 53 127 112 14-8-1 11-5-2 10-3-1 Detroit 44 19 19 6 44 121 149 13-7-3 6-12-3 6-5-2 Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147 7-12-3 6-10-4 4-7-4 Ottawa 37 13 20 4 30 105 128 6-10-1 7-10-3 4-6-0 Montreal 42 8 27 7 23 94 159 5-11-1 3-16-6 2-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Pittsburgh 44 27 10 7 61 148 116 13-5-4 14-5-3 6-2-0 Carolina 40 29 9 2 60 143 96 14-4-1 15-5-1 5-4-0 N.Y. Rangers 45 28 13 4 60 137 118 13-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0 Washington 45 24 12 9 57 145 122 12-7-5 12-5-4 7-2-1 Columbus 41 19 21 1 39 126 148 12-9-1 7-12-0 6-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 36 15 15 6 36 86 97 8-8-3 7-7-3 5-5-1 New Jersey 42 15 22 5 35 120 148 10-10-3 5-12-2 7-6-2 Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148 6-10-4 7-12-4 3-9-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 42 31 8 3 65 177 125 19-2-1 12-6-2 11-3-1 Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123 13-7-0 14-7-4 10-3-1 St. Louis 43 26 12 5 57 152 117 17-4-2 9-8-3 9-4-2 Minnesota 39 26 10 3 55 152 117 14-3-1 12-7-2 7-4-1 Dallas 41 22 17 2 46 120 126 14-5-1 8-12-1 6-5-1 Winnipeg 40 17 16 7 41 115 124 10-8-1 7-8-6 5-4-2 Chicago 44 16 21 7 39 111 148 8-9-3 8-12-4 3-8-4 Arizona 42 10 28 4 24 93 160 5-14-1 5-14-3 3-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 44 25 16 3 53 150 133 13-10-2 12-6-1 7-4-0 Anaheim 46 22 16 8 52 138 134 13-7-4 9-9-4 7-2-3 Los Angeles 44 22 16 6 50 124 120 13-10-2 9-6-4 4-4-1 Calgary 39 20 13 6 46 127 99 6-4-4 14-9-2 3-5-1 San Jose 43 22 19 2 46 119 132 11-9-2 11-10-0 3-3-0 Edmonton 39 21 16 2 44 128 130 12-8-0 9-8-2 10-2-0 Vancouver 43 19 19 5 43 110 120 8-8-3 11-11-2 5-3-4 Seattle 43 14 25 4 32 114 153 9-14-2 5-11-2 3-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 6, Chicago 4

Washington 5, Dallas 0

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.