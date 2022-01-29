All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|44
|30
|9
|5
|65
|179
|126
|22-3-0
|8-6-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|44
|29
|10
|5
|63
|152
|125
|15-4-3
|14-6-2
|9-5-1
|Toronto
|39
|26
|10
|3
|55
|133
|103
|15-4-1
|11-6-2
|7-2-0
|Boston
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|127
|112
|14-8-1
|11-5-2
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|121
|149
|13-7-3
|6-12-3
|6-5-2
|Buffalo
|42
|13
|22
|7
|33
|111
|147
|7-12-3
|6-10-4
|4-7-4
|Ottawa
|37
|13
|20
|4
|30
|105
|128
|6-10-1
|7-10-3
|4-6-0
|Montreal
|42
|8
|27
|7
|23
|94
|159
|5-11-1
|3-16-6
|2-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|44
|27
|10
|7
|61
|148
|116
|13-5-4
|14-5-3
|6-2-0
|Carolina
|40
|29
|9
|2
|60
|143
|96
|14-4-1
|15-5-1
|5-4-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|28
|13
|4
|60
|137
|118
|13-4-2
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|Washington
|45
|24
|12
|9
|57
|145
|122
|12-7-5
|12-5-4
|7-2-1
|Columbus
|41
|19
|21
|1
|39
|126
|148
|12-9-1
|7-12-0
|6-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|15
|15
|6
|36
|86
|97
|8-8-3
|7-7-3
|5-5-1
|New Jersey
|42
|15
|22
|5
|35
|120
|148
|10-10-3
|5-12-2
|7-6-2
|Philadelphia
|43
|13
|22
|8
|34
|106
|148
|6-10-4
|7-12-4
|3-9-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|42
|31
|8
|3
|65
|177
|125
|19-2-1
|12-6-2
|11-3-1
|Nashville
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|140
|123
|13-7-0
|14-7-4
|10-3-1
|St. Louis
|43
|26
|12
|5
|57
|152
|117
|17-4-2
|9-8-3
|9-4-2
|Minnesota
|39
|26
|10
|3
|55
|152
|117
|14-3-1
|12-7-2
|7-4-1
|Dallas
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|120
|126
|14-5-1
|8-12-1
|6-5-1
|Winnipeg
|40
|17
|16
|7
|41
|115
|124
|10-8-1
|7-8-6
|5-4-2
|Chicago
|44
|16
|21
|7
|39
|111
|148
|8-9-3
|8-12-4
|3-8-4
|Arizona
|42
|10
|28
|4
|24
|93
|160
|5-14-1
|5-14-3
|3-10-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|44
|25
|16
|3
|53
|150
|133
|13-10-2
|12-6-1
|7-4-0
|Anaheim
|46
|22
|16
|8
|52
|138
|134
|13-7-4
|9-9-4
|7-2-3
|Los Angeles
|44
|22
|16
|6
|50
|124
|120
|13-10-2
|9-6-4
|4-4-1
|Calgary
|39
|20
|13
|6
|46
|127
|99
|6-4-4
|14-9-2
|3-5-1
|San Jose
|43
|22
|19
|2
|46
|119
|132
|11-9-2
|11-10-0
|3-3-0
|Edmonton
|39
|21
|16
|2
|44
|128
|130
|12-8-0
|9-8-2
|10-2-0
|Vancouver
|43
|19
|19
|5
|43
|110
|120
|8-8-3
|11-11-2
|5-3-4
|Seattle
|43
|14
|25
|4
|32
|114
|153
|9-14-2
|5-11-2
|3-10-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 6, Chicago 4
Washington 5, Dallas 0
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.