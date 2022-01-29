Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 31 25 3 1 2 53 122 65
Huntsville 33 24 7 1 1 52 112 72
Peoria 28 19 5 1 3 42 104 65
Quad City 31 17 7 3 4 41 104 86
Fayetteville 30 19 10 1 0 39 94 72
Roanoke 29 16 8 2 3 38 94 70
Pensacola 29 15 10 3 1 34 100 87
Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86
Birmingham 32 8 20 4 0 20 74 119
Macon 32 5 25 1 1 12 62 147
Vermilion County 27 3 21 3 0 9 43 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 0

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 0

Peoria 4, Quad City 2

Pensacola at Fayetteville, ppd

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-01-30 01:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
12 cases in south Taiwan have BA.2 Omicron variant
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
"