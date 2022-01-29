Alexa
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor

US customs agency finds evidence Taiwan fishing ship used forced labor

  170
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/29 19:21
Taiwanese-owned fishing vessel Da Wang. (Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Friday (Jan. 28) that a Taiwanese-owned fishing vessel named Da Wang was involved in forced labor and therefore its harvest will be seized.

CBP issued a press release Friday stating that the Da Wang, which was registered in Vanuatu, is actually owned and operated by Yong Feng Fishery of Taiwan. The agency issued a Withhold Release Order at the end of July 2020 due to its alleged involvement in forced labor, which took effect in 2021, CNA reported.

After an investigation, CBP found evidence Da Wang used forced labor in its operations, and the seafood catch was likely obtained through forced labor. As a result, it will be detained.

Greenpeace’s Southeast Asia Office released an investigatory report on forced labor at sea in May, alleging the ship was involved in forced labor, per CNA. Taiwan's National Immigration Agency also found a migrant fisherman working on the ship to be a human trafficking victim.
Taiwan
U.S.
fishing vessel
Da Wang
U.S. CBP
Withhold Release Order
Yong Feng Fishery

Updated : 2022-01-29 21:01 GMT+08:00

