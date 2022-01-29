Tsai visits Taiwan’s military, coast patrol bases ahead of Lunar New Year

President Tsai consoles family members of fallen pilot Chen I ahead of the Lunar New Year in Chiayi County. President Tsai consoles family members of fallen pilot Chen I ahead of the Lunar New Year in Chiayi County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked coast guards for their service to the nation ahead of the Lunar New Year while visiting a base in Chiayi County on Saturday (Jan. 29).

Tsai acknowledged the work of the officers in investigating drug smugglers, preventing the spread of African swine fever, and carrying out rescue work. She thanked them for protecting the Taiwanese, per a CNA report.

Tsai attended a ceremony for the recently deceased Air Force Pilot Chen I (陳奕), whose F-16V crashed over the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. Tsai consoled the teams who had worked on the search and rescue operation for Chen.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who participated in the search and rescue,” she said.

Tsai said that even now, on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday, there are men and women in the nation’s coast guard, investigation team, and at units deployed on Taiwan’s outer islands and at its Dongsha base in the South China Sea that are on duty. They are all enduring the biting cold wind of winter and resolutely holding firm to their posts so that the people of Taiwan can ring in the New Year in peace.

“You have all worked so hard,” she said.

As a customary expression of the nation’s gratitude, Tsai handed out red envelopes to the staff after finishing her address.