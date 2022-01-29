Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pac-12 awards No. 19 Oregon victory over UCLA due to forfeit

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 14:37
Pac-12 awards No. 19 Oregon victory over UCLA due to forfeit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has awarded No. 19 Oregon a victory over UCLA due to forfeit. The two teams were supposed to play on Friday.

UCLA has been down to an eight-player rotation due to injuries, but the Bruins were dealt another setback on Wednesday when junior guard and leading scorer Charisma Osborne was carried off the floor after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the third quarter against No. 8 Arizona.

The Pac-12's schedule adjustment policy for this season allows a game to be rescheduled or declared a no-contest if a team has fewer than the minimum roster available for a scheduled contest (at least seven scholarship players and one coach). The policy though is only related to unavailability of players and coaches due to COVID-19.

Per NCAA policy, there will be no adjustment to overall records. Oregon (12-5) improves to 5-1 in league play and UCLA (9-5) falls to 4-3 in conference.

UCLA's next game is scheduled for Sunday at Oregon State while Oregon hosts Southern California.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-29 16:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
"