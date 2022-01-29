Alexa
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases

New local cases include 5 males, 10 females

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/29 14:42
(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (Jan. 29) announced 15 local COVID cases and 33 imported cases.

The CECC did not report any new deaths.

The new local cases include five males and 10 females, between the ages of 10 and 79 years old.

The command center said the imported cases consist of 19 males and 14 females, aged between 20 and 79 years old. Nine cases originated from the U.S.; two cases each came from the United Arab Emirates and Singapore; one case each was reported from Japan, China, Australia, Vietnam, Mexico, and the Netherlands; while the country of origin for 14 cases is still under investigation.

Of the 18,681 confirmed cases, 3,593 were imported, 15,034 were local, 36 were from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 127 cases were removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.
Taiwan
COVID-19
COVID
pandemic
CECC

Updated : 2022-01-29 14:57 GMT+08:00

