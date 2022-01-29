Alexa
Australian MP says opposition leader has no 'ticker' to resist China

Accusations come as Australia joins EU-led case against China at WTO

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/29 14:18
Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese stares at Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Parliament House in Canberra. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Leaders in Australia’s ruling government have jointly attacked opposition leader Anthony Albanese for his alleged weakness in standing up to China.

Liberal parliamentarian David Littleproud said Albanese lacks the "ticker" (an Australianism meaning courage) to resist Beijing’s economic bullying, according to a report by The Australian. The attacks come after Albanese earlier in the week made an address pledging he would, if elected, seek to remain steadfast in defending human rights, but also revive the country’s economic relations with China.

In response, Liberal leaders leaped to attack Albanese’s seemingly softer approach to Beijing.

While acknowledging the economic relationship’s importance, Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said “we will not put our economic interest ahead of our national interest.”

“No man can tame a tiger into a kitten by stroking it,” said Australia’s Trade Minister Dan Tehan, quoting Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The accusations come as Australia has voiced support for an EU-led case against China at the WTO for unlawful sanctions leveled against Lithuania amid an ongoing trade spat between the two countries. The rapidly-accelerating trade dispute initially began as a diplomatic spat over the naming of Taiwan’s representative office in Vilnius.

Canberra seeks to take part in multilateral consultations on the case, citing its own experience of economic bullying by China and the substantial interest it had in the Lithuanian dispute, according to a report by the West Australian. Relations with China are set to be a major issue in Australia’s upcoming national elections due to take place this year.
