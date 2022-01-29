Taiwan VP stops in San Francisco before heading home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) arrived in San Francisco on Friday (Jan. 28) after attending Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s inauguration on Thursday.

Upon landing, James Moriarty, chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, and Taiwan’s U.S. envoy Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) accompanied Lai to the Hyatt Regency hotel. Overseas Taiwanese flocked to the hotel to give him a warm welcome, waving national flags and brandishing posters, CNA reported.

The vice president held an online meeting with representatives of overseas Taiwanese communities, with Hsiao, Moriarty, and Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Li Chun-yi (李俊俋). He spoke entirely in Taiwanese throughout the meeting, saying that although they could only meet virtually, the warmth he felt from overseas Taiwanese had not diminished, per CNA.

Lai said that Taiwanese expat associations and organizations are all effective and influential. He added that Taiwan still faces many challenges, urging Taiwanese to continue supporting the nation from overseas.