All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to shoot ahead of Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday,... Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to shoot ahead of Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball upcourt in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Jan. 28, 202... Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball upcourt in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie in the second half of an NBA basketball game... Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) shoots the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Jan. 28, 20... Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) shoots the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Fri... Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Te... Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night.

It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday.

Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies.

Danuel House Jr. led the short-handed Jazz with 21 points, while Mike Conley finished with 15 points and six assists. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson had 13 points each for Utah, which lost its fourth straight and 10th of 12.

The Grizzlies maintained their hold on third place in the Western Conference, moving 3 1/2 games in front of the fourth-place Jazz.

Memphis led by as many as 14 points before its advantage began evaporating midway through the fourth quarter. The Jazz moved within 105-101 when Royce O’Neale connected on a 3-pointer with 4:40 left.

But Utah got no closer as Memphis built its lead back to double digits.

Utah was missing Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain). The pair averages a combined 41.5 points and 19.1 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Four years after leaving Memphis, where he played his first 12 seasons, Conley still is beloved in the city. After the fans cheered Conley, they immediately resorted to boos for Joe Ingles. ... Mitchell missed his sixth straight game and Gobert his third.

Grizzlies: Jackson's also also had six blocks against San Antonio on Wednesday and has 45 over his last 11 games. ... Memphis hadn’t won a home game over the Jazz since Jan. 15, 2019. ... A video celebrating Morant's first All-Star selection drew a standing ovation during the first timeout.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Minnesota on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Host Washington on Saturday.

