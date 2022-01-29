Alexa
2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 11:25
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers who were wounded in a shootout with a suspect were discharged from the hospital Friday, police said.

In a statement, the Houston Police Department said Officers N. Gadson, 35, and D. Hayden, 32, were discharged from Memorial Hermann Hospital. Officer A. Alvarez, 28, remained in stable condition Friday.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers on Thursday as Roland Caballero, 31.

Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count. It was unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase, according to authorities. Police said officers had responded to a report of a shooting at the home of Caballero's girlfriend. When officers arrived, he fled in a vehicle and led police on a chase for several miles, police said.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. As the officers emerged from their vehicles, Caballero immediately opened fire on them, wounding the three officers in the arm, leg and foot, police said.

The statement said the officers returned fire, possibly inflicting the neck wound.

The suspect then carjacked a car from a woman and drove home, where an hourslong standoff ensued before he surrendered, police said.

Updated : 2022-01-29 13:25 GMT+08:00

