Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Murray scores 14 to lift St. Peter's past Manhattan 77-51

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 10:56
Murray scores 14 to lift St. Peter's past Manhattan 77-51

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 14 points off the bench to help St. Peter's to a 77-51 win over Manhattan on Friday night.

Clarence Rupert had 13 points for St. Peter's (9-7, 7-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Doug Edert added 10 points. Fousseyni Drame had seven rebounds.

Ant Nelson had 11 points for the Jaspers (10-7, 3-5). Warren Williams added 10 points. Samba Diallo had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-29 13:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
"