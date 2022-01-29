Alexa
Stormo scores 20 to lead Siena past Niagara 60-56

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 10:51
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jackson Stormo had 20 points as Siena edged past Niagara 60-56 on Friday night.

Colby Rogers had 11 points for Siena (7-8, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jared Billups added eight rebounds. Anthony Gaines had six rebounds.

Sam Iorio had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (8-11, 3-7). Noah Thomasson added 15 points and six rebounds. Jordan Cintron had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-29 13:25 GMT+08:00

