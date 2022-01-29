Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Balanc scores 20 to lead Quinnipiac over Marist 94-87

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 11:01
Balanc scores 20 to lead Quinnipiac over Marist 94-87

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc had 20 points as Quinnipiac beat Marist 94-87 on Friday night.

Balanc made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Kevin Marfo had 17 points for Quinnipiac (11-7, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tymu Chenery added 14 points. Dezi Jones had 13 points.

Noah Harris scored a season-high 24 points for the Red Foxes (8-11, 3-7). Jao Ituka added 14 points. Ricardo Wright had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-29 13:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Taiwan's 10 Omicron transmission chains grow to 381 cases
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy teacher accused of abusing 19 students in central Taiwan
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Foreign students arriving Feb. 15-28 can't quarantine at Taiwan government facilities
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
10 Omicron transmission chains detected in Taiwan
"