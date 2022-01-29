Where Lunar break bumper to bumper traffic will hit worst in Taiwan

Cars stuck in traffic along one of Taiwan's National Highways. (CNA photo) Cars stuck in traffic along one of Taiwan's National Highways. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Transport authorities predict heavy traffic jams on Taiwan’s national highways on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday, Saturday (Jan. 29).

The sections of road where traffic is likely to grind to a standstill are on lanes heading south on National Highway 1 between Taoyuan County’s Yangmei District and Hsinchu County as well as between Changhua Interchange and Puyan Interchange. For National Highway 3, southbound traffic between New Taipei City’s Tucheng District and to Hsinchu County’s Guanxi as well as from Changhua County’s Kuaiguan to Taichung’s Wufeng are likely to suffer heavy congestion, according to a CNA report.

For National Highway 5, cars headed southward between Nangang Interchange and Yilan County’s Toucheng are likely to come to move at a snail’s pace. For these stretches of the highway, the authorities recommend southbound drivers set off in the afternoon.

As of 7:00 am on Saturday, Taiwan’s traffic volume was 11.2 million vehicle-kilometers — a measure of traffic flow determined by multiplying the number of vehicles on the road by the average trip length in kilometers. The estimated traffic volume for the whole of Saturday is 110 million vehicle-kilometers.

Due to the unstable weather in various parts of the country today, road transport authorities urge drivers to keep up their energy levels and stay alert when out on the highways. Driving while fatigued must be avoided and drivers must maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of them at all times.

Use the Expressway 1968 App to get real-time updates on road conditions around the country.

For alternate roads, drivers can consider Taiwan 61 instead of National Highway 1 and 3, Taiwan 9 instead of National Highway 5, and Taiwan 63 instead of National Highway 6. For short distances, it is recommended drivers take provincial and county roads as much as possible instead of national highways.