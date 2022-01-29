Alexa
Benning carries Fairfield over Rider 76-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/29 10:32
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Taj Benning had a season-high 24 points, tying his career high, and Jake Wojcik added 20 points as Fairfield topped Rider 76-65 on Friday night.

Benning hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Wojcik also had eight rebounds.

Supreme Cook had 11 points and seven rebounds for Fairfield (10-10, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Allen Powell had 21 points for the Broncs (6-13, 2-7). Dimencio Vaughn added 17 points and nine rebounds. Dwight Murray, Jr. had six rebounds.

Updated : 2022-01-29 12:15 GMT+08:00

