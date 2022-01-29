UK to send a parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in February

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a double thumbs up from his transportation vehicle. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a double thumbs up from his transportation vehicle. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K. parliament’s foreign affairs committee has plans to visit Taiwan next month.

Taiwan’s representative office in the U.K. said Taiwan’s door has always been open for a visiting British delegation, according to a CNA report. It expressed hope the trip will enhance the leaders’ understanding of the political and economic development of Taiwan and further increase exchanges between Taiwan and the U.K. going forward.

The trip comes amid increasing concern in London about Taiwan Strait security and a renewed focus on Britain’s foreign policy interests in the Indo-Pacific region. The country’s leaders have made repeated public statements expressing concern about attempts by China to disrupt the status quo with Taiwan and threaten peace.

On Wednesday (Jan. 26), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the repeated incursions by the PLA air force into airspace around Taiwan were “not conducive to peace.” In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the U.K. for its concern and support.

The trip is “likely to infuriate China”, according to British media outlet The Telegraph, which described the visit as a continuation of a string of recent high profile trips by other European countries to Taiwan.

Yet the exact level of China’s anger will depend to a large part on how the visit is conducted, says Gary Sergeant, the head of Hong Kong Watch, a British NGO.

If the visit is done with great fanfare, the expert told CNA, China may well send a large number of sorties into Taiwan’s ADIZ in retaliation. If it is kept on the down-low, they might just denounce it and rehash their rhetoric on the so-called “one China policy."

As in the U.S., Taiwan's security has strong bilateral support in the U.K. Opposition Labor MP and foreign affairs committee member Chris Bryant, who was the first to leak the trip to the press, has said Taiwan was a top priority for the country, per Telegraph.